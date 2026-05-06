The decision is part of a strategy to improve efficiency and boost revenue per employee

Why Pocket FM has laid off 10% of its employees

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:44 pm May 06, 202607:44 pm

What's the story

Pocket FM, the popular audio storytelling app, has laid off around 100-130 employees or nearly 10% of its total workforce, as per Entrackr. The decision is part of a strategy to improve efficiency and boost revenue per employee. Most of those affected are either on severance due to inactive roles or have been asked to enhance their performance to retain their jobs.