Pocket FM leadership shakeup as SVP Mayank Sancheti resigns
Business
Pocket FM is seeing some major changes at the top. Senior Vice President Mayank Sancheti has resigned and is serving his notice period.
Sancheti played a big part in shaping Pocket FM's product and growth after earlier stints at Uber and Grab.
Pocket FM CFO change, Padival expected
His exit follows CFO Anurag Sharma's recent departure, with Abhilash Padival (currently at Bank of America Merrill Lynch) expected to step in as the new CFO soon.
These leadership shifts are part of Pocket FM's push for cost-cutting and efficiency, which also included laying off more than 100 employees earlier this year.
Despite all this, Pocket FM continues to expand globally and reported crossing $400 million in annual recurring revenue while turning free cash flow positive.