Pocket FM leadership shakeup as SVP Mayank Sancheti resigns

Pocket FM CFO change, Padival expected

His exit follows CFO Anurag Sharma's recent departure, with Abhilash Padival (currently at Bank of America Merrill Lynch) expected to step in as the new CFO soon.

These leadership shifts are part of Pocket FM's push for cost-cutting and efficiency, which also included laying off more than 100 employees earlier this year.

Despite all this, Pocket FM continues to expand globally and reported crossing $400 million in annual recurring revenue while turning free cash flow positive.