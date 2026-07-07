Pocket FM names Abhilash Padival CFO as it plans IPO
Business
Pocket FM just named Abhilash Padival as its new chief financial officer, stepping in after Anurag Sharma's five-year run.
The move comes as the audio platform gears up for global growth and plans to go public soon.
Abhilash Padival led major tech IPOs
Padival brings close to 20 years of finance experience, including leading big tech IPOs at Bank of America Merrill Lynch (think Zomato and Swiggy).
He'll handle Pocket FM's financial strategy and help steer its expansion.
CEO Rohan Nayak called his mix of banking and operational know-how "invaluable" for the company's next chapter.
Padival says he's excited to join a team that's all about AI-driven innovation and supporting creators.