Pocket FM names Abhilash Padival CFO as it plans IPO

Abhilash Padival led major tech IPOs

Padival brings close to 20 years of finance experience, including leading big tech IPOs at Bank of America Merrill Lynch (think Zomato and Swiggy).

He'll handle Pocket FM's financial strategy and help steer its expansion.

CEO Rohan Nayak called his mix of banking and operational know-how "invaluable" for the company's next chapter.

Padival says he's excited to join a team that's all about AI-driven innovation and supporting creators.