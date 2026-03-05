Pocket FM partners with OpenAI to boost content creation

OpenAI 's APIs will be integrated into Pocket FM's AI Suite—a writers' room with tools for building story arcs, keeping narratives consistent, and adding dramatic moments. Creators can turn ideas into full episodes using voice tech from ElevenLabs, but still keep their personal touch in the process.

Pocket FM's growth and future plans

Pocket FM's creator economy has crossed ₹300 crore—20% made more than ₹1 lakh a month! The company wants to hit ₹1,000 crore in its creator economy.

Plus, they've sped up launching shows in new countries (like the US and Europe), making it easier for creators' stories to reach more listeners worldwide.