Pocket FM partners with OpenAI to boost content creation
Pocket FM, the audio series platform, is teaming up with OpenAI to make content creation smoother for its 300,000+ global creators.
With over 100,000 AI-powered series already on the platform and listenership growing fast, this move aims to make storytelling even easier and more creative.
What's in the AI suite?
OpenAI's APIs will be integrated into Pocket FM's AI Suite—a writers' room with tools for building story arcs, keeping narratives consistent, and adding dramatic moments.
Creators can turn ideas into full episodes using voice tech from ElevenLabs, but still keep their personal touch in the process.
Pocket FM's growth and future plans
Pocket FM's creator economy has crossed ₹300 crore—20% made more than ₹1 lakh a month! The company wants to hit ₹1,000 crore in its creator economy.
Plus, they've sped up launching shows in new countries (like the US and Europe), making it easier for creators' stories to reach more listeners worldwide.