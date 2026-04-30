Pocket FM seeks up to $120 million, eyes near $2B valuation

Pocket FM hits $400 million ARR

The company has turned things around financially: annual recurring revenue has hit $400 million, and losses have shrunk, while the company has been using AI-powered storytelling and a freemium model.

Pocket FM is now profitable at the cash flow level with EBITDA margins near 5%.

Since launching in 2018, they've expanded into more than 20 countries (including the US and parts of Europe) and are hoping this new funding will help them grow even faster.