Pocket FM shuts Pocket TV to focus on audio dramas
Business
Pocket FM, a major name in Indian audio entertainment, is shutting down its microdrama division, Pocket TV.
It is shifting gears to focus on audio dramas and expanding globally, especially as it gets ready for a potential IPO.
Pocket FM targets sustainable audio monetization
Pocket TV was called a "beta product" by the company and just wasn't moving the needle for its business.
Pocket FM wants to double down on audio content, using its existing library and smarter monetization strategies.
While other platforms are still betting big on microdramas, Pocket FM's move shows it is aiming for something more sustainable (and profitable) before going public.