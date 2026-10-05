Poland's UOKiK opens probe into Google over publisher data sharing
Poland's antitrust agency, UOKiK, has launched a probe into Google for allegedly making it tough for Polish media publishers to negotiate fair payments for their content.
The main issue? Google reportedly did not share enough data with publishers to properly assess offers, making it hard for them to know if payment offers were actually fair.
This goes against the 2024 Polish copyright law amendment that implemented an EU directive.
Google faces 10% fines, Ceneo lawsuit
If UOKiK finds Google broke competition laws, the company could face fines of up to 10% of its turnover.
This investigation is separate from the European Commission probe into how Google uses publisher content in AI tools without proper payment.
There is also a big lawsuit from Polish e-commerce group Allegro's price comparison platform Ceneo over similar concerns.