Poland's WB Group to invest $100 million in Indian unmanned systems

The plan isn't just about making drones for India's military. WB Group wants to use its real-world experience from supporting Ukraine to help India become a leader in drone technology.

As Vice President Adam Bartosiewicz put it, "That is sort of our strategy: to develop products that are superior in terms of technology and capabilities. We are also known for not being the cheapest, right?"

Down the line, they're also looking at the possibility of exporting products manufactured in India once the company establishes a manufacturing facility and an associated supply chain.