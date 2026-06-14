Policybazaar: home loan insurance adoption nearly sevenfold in India
Business
Home loan insurance is suddenly way more popular in India: adoption jumped nearly seven times in the past five months, according to Policybazaar.
More people, especially salaried folks aged 31 to 45, are realizing how important it is to protect their families from huge loan burdens as loans get bigger and last longer.
Urban buyers dominate home loan insurance
Urban buyers are leading the charge, making up about three-quarters of all home loan insurance purchases.
Delhi NCR and Mumbai stand out as top regions, but nonmetro areas are starting to catch on too.
Many joint applications from dual-income households show that financial security is becoming a bigger priority for homebuyers everywhere.