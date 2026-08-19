Policybazaar launches term insurance for students aged 18 to 25

Premiums begin at ₹388 per month for ₹50 lakh in coverage if you're 18, healthy, and a non-smoker.

You can choose policy terms from 30 to 40 years and pay monthly or yearly, whatever fits your budget.

Extras like critical illness or accidental death riders are available too.

Some plans even let you use your parents' income as proof, making it easier to get covered early on.

All these student-focused options are available on Policybazaar's platform for easy comparison and sign up.