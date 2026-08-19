Policybazaar launches term insurance for students aged 18 to 25
Policybazaar just rolled out term insurance plans designed especially for students aged 18-25, teaming up with ICICI Prudential and Axis Max Life.
These plans start at ₹25 lakh in coverage and aim to help young people manage things like education loans, so you can focus on your future without extra financial stress.
Premiums from ₹388 monthly for ₹50L
Premiums begin at ₹388 per month for ₹50 lakh in coverage if you're 18, healthy, and a non-smoker.
You can choose policy terms from 30 to 40 years and pay monthly or yearly, whatever fits your budget.
Extras like critical illness or accidental death riders are available too.
Some plans even let you use your parents' income as proof, making it easier to get covered early on.
All these student-focused options are available on Policybazaar's platform for easy comparison and sign up.