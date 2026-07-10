Policybazaar names Amitabh Bachchan to promote health and term insurance
Business
Policybazaar just launched a fresh campaign with Amitabh Bachchan as their brand ambassador, aiming to get more Indians thinking seriously about health and term insurance.
This move supports IRDAI's goal of Insurance For All by 2047 and encourages families to make financial security a real priority.
ParivaarSabsePehle casts Amitabh Bachchan as elder
In the ParivaarSabsePehle campaign, Bachchan plays a relatable elder: think warmth, humor, and those classic family chats about planning ahead.
Policybazaar believes his trustworthy image makes him perfect for sparking conversations on financial planning.
The goal? Help over 1.4 billion Indians feel confident making smart choices about their future.