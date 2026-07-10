Policybazaar names Amitabh Bachchan to promote health and term insurance Business Jul 10, 2026

Policybazaar just launched a fresh campaign with Amitabh Bachchan as their brand ambassador, aiming to get more Indians thinking seriously about health and term insurance.

This move supports IRDAI's goal of Insurance For All by 2047 and encourages families to make financial security a real priority.