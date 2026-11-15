India's pollution-related health insurance claims surge 4.3x in 3 years
What's the story
Pollution-related health insurance claims in India have skyrocketed by a staggering 4.3 times over the last three years, according to a report by Policybazaar. The study revealed that cardiovascular and respiratory conditions together account for a whopping 78% of these claims. The data indicates that working professionals aged between 31-55 make up the majority at 59%, while senior citizens contribute another significant share at 31%.
Age impact
Claims from younger age groups and children rising
The report further highlights that young adults aged between 21-30 account for 6.7% of these claims, while children below 20 make up a smaller portion at 3.7%.
This data shows that pollution-related health issues aren't just limited to senior citizens and working professionals but also affect younger age groups and children.
Regional impact
Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities account for 55% of claims
Delhi has reported the highest number of pollution-related health insurance claims at 8,093. It is followed by Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.
Notably, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities together account for a whopping 55% of these claims across India.
This data shows that the problem of pollution-related health issues isn't just confined to major metropolitan areas but also affects smaller cities.
Seasonal trend
Seasonal patterns in pollution-related health insurance claims
The report also points out a seasonal pattern in pollution-related health insurance claims, with the highest numbers being recorded between October and March.
This period coincides with deteriorating air quality across various regions of India, especially during winters.
The data shows that nearly 56% of annual pollution-linked claims were reported during these six months in FY26.
Insurance implications
Implications for insurers and consumer trends
The surge in pollution-related health insurance claims could have implications for insurers, including health-risk assessment, product design, pricing, and claims management.
The report also notes that 48% of consumers in highly polluted cities opted for higher health insurance coverage.
This trend indicates a growing awareness among consumers about the financial impact of pollution-related health risks.