Did Polymarket advertise fake profitable bets?
What's the story
Polymarket, a leading prediction market platform, has been accused of paying online creators to post misleading videos showing them making profitable bets on its platform. The Wall Street Journal's investigation into 1,100 videos and instructional materials provided by Polymarket found that many of these clips were filmed on near-exact replicas of the official website.
Deception
Fake trades and winnings
The videos in question showcased fake trades and winnings, misleading viewers about the actual functioning of Polymarket. A marketing contractor's "social media army" further amplified these deceptive clips. The WSJ also reported that Polymarket instructed creators not to disclose their paid partnership with the company. However, after journalists started probing into this matter, some creators added "@polymarket partner" to their bios as a form of disclosure.
Creator's perspective
Ethical dilemma
Razeen Khan, a college student and creator who collaborated with Polymarket until March, likened the practice of posting misleading videos to fast food commercials that make unhealthy food look more appealing than it is in reality. He said, "We're depicting what actually happens."
Company statement
Polymarket to conduct audit of promotional content
In light of these revelations, Polymarket has issued a statement saying it is "committed to maintaining accurate, fair, and transparent markets." The company also announced its intention to conduct an audit of its promotional content. This move comes as part of its efforts to address the concerns raised by the WSJ's investigation and ensure transparency in its marketing practices.