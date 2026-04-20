Polymarket seeks $400 million, targets $15B valuation after ICE $600 million investment
Business
Polymarket, a platform where people bet on real-world events, is looking to raise $400 million, aiming for a massive $15 billion valuation.
This comes right after the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange (ICE) put in $600 million last month.
The buzz around this funding shows just how hot event-based trading is getting.
Polymarket part of $2B push
ICE's investment is part of a bigger $2 billion push to help Polymarket grow as event-based trading goes mainstream.
What started as a niche in crypto and finance circles is now drawing serious attention and more users.
With additional strategic investors and surging trading volumes, Polymarket seems set to play a major role in how people invest around real-world events.