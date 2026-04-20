Polymarket seeks $400 million, targets $15B valuation after ICE $600 million investment Business Apr 20, 2026

Polymarket, a platform where people bet on real-world events, is looking to raise $400 million, aiming for a massive $15 billion valuation.

This comes right after the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange (ICE) put in $600 million last month.

The buzz around this funding shows just how hot event-based trading is getting.