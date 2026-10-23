Polymarket's X account withheld in India after legal demand
Polymarket, a well-known prediction market platform, just had its X account withheld in India in response to a legal demand.
This move is part of India's tougher rules on online gaming, and now Indian users can't access Polymarket's X account, though it's still up for everyone else.
India flags VPN and USDC circumvention
The block follows India's new law banning all online games with financial stakes, whether they're skill-based or not.
Authorities flagged concerns about users attempting to circumvent restrictions through virtual private networks (VPNs) and converting rupees into virtual digital assets, including USDC, to participate in overseas platforms.
Interestingly, while other platforms like Kalshi have adapted to these rules, Polymarket hasn't put any location blocks in place for Indian users yet, highlighting how tricky the current regulations are for global gaming sites.