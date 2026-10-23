Polymarket's X account withheld in India after legal demand

The block follows India's new law banning all online games with financial stakes, whether they're skill-based or not.

Authorities flagged concerns about users attempting to circumvent restrictions through virtual private networks (VPNs) and converting rupees into virtual digital assets, including USDC, to participate in overseas platforms.

Interestingly, while other platforms like Kalshi have adapted to these rules, Polymarket hasn't put any location blocks in place for Indian users yet, highlighting how tricky the current regulations are for global gaming sites.