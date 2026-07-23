Poojaa Precision Engg launches IPO July 28-30 to raise 159.83cr
Business
Poojaa Precision Engg. is launching its IPO from July 28-30, 2026, hoping to raise ₹159.83 crore by offering shares at ₹285-301 each.
The company wants to use this money mainly for growth and day-to-day operations.
Poojaa earmarks 106.3cr for Pune plant
Most of the funds, ₹106.3 crore, will help build a new manufacturing plant in Pune, while ₹30 crore is set aside for working capital. The rest covers general expenses.
Poojaa already supplies precision parts to 58 global clients and saw profits jump 29.1% in the financial year ended March 2026 (FY26), giving it an estimated value of around ₹600 crore at the top end of the price range.