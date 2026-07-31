Poojaa Precision Engineering IPO draws 30,000cr bids, allotment expected today
Business
Poojaa Precision Engineering's IPO just wrapped up, and it was a blockbuster: investors put in bids worth ₹30,000 crore for only ₹160 crore of shares.
The allotment status is expected to be out today, and if you applied, you'll soon know if you got lucky.
Shares will list on the BSE SME platform.
Poojaa Precision GMP rises to ₹230
The gray market premium (GMP) for Poojaa Precision shot up to ₹230 from ₹150 in just over a week, which basically means people expect the stock to debut way above its issue price.
If you want to check your allotment status, just head over to the BSE website or MUFG Intime India's portal and enter your application number or PAN, it's quick and easy.