Poonam Gupta says external shocks prevented India reaching 8% growth
India was on track for 8% economic growth, but global issues got in the way, according to RBI deputy governor Poonam Gupta.
Speaking at a recent event, she pointed out how digital upgrades, better public services, and stronger manufacturing have helped India stay resilient.
In her words: "We would have already be a 8% growth economy but for the external shocks," said RBI deputy governor Poonam Gupta during a fireside chat at a BFSI event organized by Business Standard.
Poonam Gupta: reforms, global recovery matter
Despite tough times worldwide, India's economy is still growing at about 7%.
Gupta emphasized that sticking with reforms and improvements will help keep things steady.
She also mentioned that if the global situation improves next year, it could bump up our growth by another 0.5% to 1%, showing just how much outside factors matter for India's progress.