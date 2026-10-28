Poonam Gupta says external shocks prevented India reaching 8% growth

India was on track for 8% economic growth, but global issues got in the way, according to RBI deputy governor Poonam Gupta.

Speaking at a recent event, she pointed out how digital upgrades, better public services, and stronger manufacturing have helped India stay resilient.

In her words: "We would have already be a 8% growth economy but for the external shocks," said RBI deputy governor Poonam Gupta during a fireside chat at a BFSI event organized by Business Standard.