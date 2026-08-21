Poonam Gupta says India may beat RBI 6.7% growth estimate
Business
India's economy might be on track to outpace the Reserve Bank of India's own growth estimate of 6.7% this year, according to Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta.
Speaking in Chennai, she pointed out how India is holding steady despite global bumps like oil price swings and trade disputes.
Poonam Gupta sees 7.5% growth prospects
Gupta shared that recent economic data looks promising, and believes India could even reach a 7.5% growth rate in the coming years if things stay on course.
She also highlighted an encouraging International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast: India's debt-to-GDP ratio is set to drop from 83% in 2026 to 78% by 2031, while other advanced economies are expected to see their ratios rise.
All in all, she sees a more stable future for India's economy.