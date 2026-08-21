Poonam Gupta says India may beat RBI 6.7% growth estimate

Gupta shared that recent economic data looks promising, and believes India could even reach a 7.5% growth rate in the coming years if things stay on course.

She also highlighted an encouraging International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast: India's debt-to-GDP ratio is set to drop from 83% in 2026 to 78% by 2031, while other advanced economies are expected to see their ratios rise.

All in all, she sees a more stable future for India's economy.