Poonawalla Fincorp launches 4 AI tools to boost efficiency

From keeping data clean to processing legal documents in minutes

They've launched an AI system that keeps their data clean by spotting mistakes automatically.

There's also a tool that processes legal documents in minutes instead of days (and it even handles different languages).

Plus, they've introduced "Fin-Bot" for sharper financial reports and another AI to help manage invoices more efficiently.

CEO Arvind Kapil calls AI a "strategic long-term asset," and with 35 projects already running, it looks like they're serious about staying ahead.