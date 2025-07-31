Poonawalla Fincorp launches 4 AI tools to boost efficiency
Poonawalla Fincorp just rolled out four new AI tools to make its business run smoother and quicker.
This tech upgrade is all about cutting down manual work, boosting accuracy, and speeding up important tasks—right in line with the company's push to grow using smart technology.
From keeping data clean to processing legal documents in minutes
They've launched an AI system that keeps their data clean by spotting mistakes automatically.
There's also a tool that processes legal documents in minutes instead of days (and it even handles different languages).
Plus, they've introduced "Fin-Bot" for sharper financial reports and another AI to help manage invoices more efficiently.
CEO Arvind Kapil calls AI a "strategic long-term asset," and with 35 projects already running, it looks like they're serious about staying ahead.