Poonawalla Fincorp launches mood-aware AI for 80% voice and chat

Arvind Kapil calls AI structural shift

CEO Arvind Kapil calls this shift "a structural shift rather than an isolated initiative," saying AI is now at the core of how it checks credit and manages risk.

41 of its 57 AI initiatives have already been deployed, making things smoother across departments like compliance and operations.

Even with all these upgrades, the stock price dipped slightly to ₹409.15.

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