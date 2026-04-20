Poonawalla Fincorp launches mood-aware AI for 80% voice and chat
Poonawalla Fincorp just launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) platform that's set to handle up to 80% of all voice and chat interactions, whether you call or chat.
The system uses real-time data and even picks up on your mood, aiming to make support faster and more personal.
If things get tricky, it still knows when to loop in a human.
Arvind Kapil calls AI structural shift
CEO Arvind Kapil calls this shift "a structural shift rather than an isolated initiative," saying AI is now at the core of how it checks credit and manages risk.
41 of its 57 AI initiatives have already been deployed, making things smoother across departments like compliance and operations.
Even with all these upgrades, the stock price dipped slightly to ₹409.15.
Poonawalla Fincorp, part of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, also offers loans for everything from business growth to buying your next ride.