POP rolls out POPchop pay later for Gen Z shoppers
POP just rolled out POPchop, a new way to shop now and pay later. With POPchop, you can split your purchase into three monthly payments, no upfront or hidden fees.
It's designed especially for Generation Z and young shoppers on its POPshop platform, and the timing lines up with their big 45-day festive sale that started September 30.
POPchop records nearly 40% 1st-time users
POPchop is powered by partners like LazyPay and PayU Finance India, making it easy to spread out payments if you're eligible.
Interestingly, nearly 40% of early users are accessing credit for the first time, showing how much young Indians want flexible payment options.
In fact, close to 20% of POPshop orders used this feature while the product was still in limited rollout: proof that shopping on credit is catching on fast this festive season.