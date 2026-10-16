Popees Baby Care Products reports ₹161.93cr revenue, eyes pan-India expansion

Popees is tapping into its factories in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu (together they can produce approximately nine lakh sets a month) to build a bigger distribution network.

The listed entity also plans to acquire a 99.31% stake in Popees Baby Care Products Ltd through a share-swap arrangement for ₹511.33 crore.

As Managing Director Shaju Thomas put it, "The proposed integration with the listed entity is an important step in this journey, providing a platform to scale our operations, expand our reach and build long-term value for our customers and shareholders."