Popees Baby Care Products reports ₹161.93cr revenue, eyes pan-India expansion
Kerala-based Popees Baby Care Products just had a strong year, with revenue up nearly 20% to ₹161.93 crore and profits rising around 14%.
Riding this momentum, the company now wants to expand beyond its usual South Indian markets and go pan-India.
Listed entity plans 99.31% share-swap acquisition
Popees is tapping into its factories in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu (together they can produce approximately nine lakh sets a month) to build a bigger distribution network.
The listed entity also plans to acquire a 99.31% stake in Popees Baby Care Products Ltd through a share-swap arrangement for ₹511.33 crore.
As Managing Director Shaju Thomas put it, "The proposed integration with the listed entity is an important step in this journey, providing a platform to scale our operations, expand our reach and build long-term value for our customers and shareholders."