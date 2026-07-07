The cuts would mainly impact management and administrative roles

Porsche may cut 4,000 jobs in Germany: Report

By Mudit Dube 12:29 pm Jul 07, 202612:29 pm

What's the story

Porsche is reportedly considering a major job cut in Germany, with up to 4,000 positions at risk. The move comes as part of the automaker's ongoing restructuring process. According to Handelsblatt, the proposed cuts would mainly impact management and administrative roles. The company has yet to confirm this plan or its scale. A spokesperson only hinted at a broader future package currently being prepared.