Porsche may cut 4,000 jobs in Germany: Report
What's the story
Porsche is reportedly considering a major job cut in Germany, with up to 4,000 positions at risk. The move comes as part of the automaker's ongoing restructuring process. According to Handelsblatt, the proposed cuts would mainly impact management and administrative roles. The company has yet to confirm this plan or its scale. A spokesperson only hinted at a broader future package currently being prepared.
Site scrutiny
Porsche's previous plan to cut 1,900 jobs in Stuttgart
The restructuring plan also includes a review of around 30% of the capacity at the Weissach development site. Previously, Porsche had announced plans to cut some 1,900 jobs by 2029 in the Stuttgart region through socially responsible measures. This reduction was in addition to non-renewals for fixed-term workers, including about 1,500 contracts that had already ended and another 500 due to expire.
Financial dip
Decline in financial performance
Porsche's financial performance has also taken a hit. The company reported sales revenue of €36.27 billion for 2025, down from €40.08 billion in 2024. Its operating profit plummeted to €413 million from €5.64 billion due to extraordinary expenses of about €3.9 billion. In Q1 2026, Porsche delivered 60,991 vehicles, a 15% decline from last year's figures, citing limited product availability and other factors as reasons for the drop in deliveries.
Market challenges
Challenges and strategic shifts
China has emerged as a major challenge for Porsche. The company's deliveries in the country fell by 21% in Q1 amid competition from local brands. For the full year 2025, global deliveries fell by 10% to 279,449 vehicles, with a significant drop of 26% in China. The restructuring is also linked to Porsche's strategic shift away from electric cars, which resulted in about €2.4 billion in charges and some €700 million in tariff costs.