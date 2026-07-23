Porsche reportedly plans another 5,000 job cuts amid sales slump

To reassure those staying, Porsche has proposed that no more operational layoffs will happen until 2035.

Most cuts will hit research and development as CEO Michael Leiters tries to streamline costs.

Meanwhile, Porsche is teaming up with Audi to speed up new models like electric versions of the Cayman and Boxster (expected by 2027), plus a bigger SUV, and possibly a new hypercar, even as the company navigates some tough market challenges.