Porsche to close 3 subsidiaries amid falling sales and profits

Cellforce shifted from batteries to research

Cellforce Group had already switched from making electric vehicle batteries to research after Porsche decided not to build its own batteries.

The closures come as Porsche's sales have dropped sharply this year, down 11% in North America, 21% in China, and 18% in Europe.

Still, Porsche isn't giving up on electric: an all-electric Cayenne is set to launch later this year as part of its push for more EVs.