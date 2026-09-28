Porter, MLMML, Rapido and Zypp Electric plan IPOs soon

There's a wave of excitement in India's logistics and urban mobility scene: startups like Porter, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Ltd (MLMML), Rapido, and Zypp Electric are planning to go public soon.

Porter's IPO could bring in up to $500 million, while MLMML and Zypp Electric are each eyeing $200 million listings.

These companies want to join the likes of Ather Energy and Ola Electric on the stock market.