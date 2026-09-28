Porter, MLMML, Rapido and Zypp Electric plan IPOs soon
There's a wave of excitement in India's logistics and urban mobility scene: startups like Porter, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Ltd (MLMML), Rapido, and Zypp Electric are planning to go public soon.
Porter's IPO could bring in up to $500 million, while MLMML and Zypp Electric are each eyeing $200 million listings.
These companies want to join the likes of Ather Energy and Ola Electric on the stock market.
In 2026 Indian firms raised $2.15B
Investor interest is high thanks to booming online shopping, rapid urban growth, and strong government support for electric vehicles as India pushes toward net-zero emissions by 2070.
In 2026 alone, 68 private equity and venture-backed companies raised about $2.15 billion so far, showing just how much faith investors have in tech-driven mobility solutions right now.