Ports Ministry unveils 20 maritime reforms to cut logistics costs

India boosts shipbuilding and green shipping

The package brings fresh shipbuilding guidelines, with new clusters to boost local shipyards and a ₹25,000 financing facility to help Indian companies grow their fleets.

There's also a strong push for greener shipping (think green port guidelines, promotion of green hydrogen and cleaner fuels, and cleaner harbor craft such as green tugs) with hopes to double the combined share of coastal shipping and inland waterways from 6% to 12% by 2047.

Plus, expect smoother port operations with faster clearances thanks to green channel clearances, digital platforms and simplified approval processes, all designed to give India more control over its trade routes and reduce reliance on foreign carriers.