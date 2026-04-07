Ports Ministry unveils 20 maritime reforms to cut logistics costs
India just announced 20 new maritime reforms aimed at making its shipping game stronger and cutting down on logistics costs.
Led by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, the plan includes setting up a dedicated regulator for the sector and getting more Indian ships into international waters.
It's all part of India's bigger vision under projects like Sagarmala and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.
India boosts shipbuilding and green shipping
The package brings fresh shipbuilding guidelines, with new clusters to boost local shipyards and a ₹25,000 financing facility to help Indian companies grow their fleets.
There's also a strong push for greener shipping (think green port guidelines, promotion of green hydrogen and cleaner fuels, and cleaner harbor craft such as green tugs) with hopes to double the combined share of coastal shipping and inland waterways from 6% to 12% by 2047.
Plus, expect smoother port operations with faster clearances thanks to green channel clearances, digital platforms and simplified approval processes, all designed to give India more control over its trade routes and reduce reliance on foreign carriers.