Post Office Aadhaar e-KYC allows ₹50,000 deposits and ₹20,000 withdrawals Business Jun 24, 2026

Big news for eligible Post Office Savings Account, RD, and SSY customers (single accounts only):

eligible Post Office Savings Account holders (single accounts only) can deposit up to ₹50,000 and withdraw up to ₹20,000, while RD and SSY customers can only make deposits up to ₹50,000 - all without filling out paper forms, thanks to the new Aadhaar-based e-KYC service.

If your account is Aadhaar-authenticated, you can deposit up to ₹50,000 or withdraw up to ₹20,000 at any branch; no paperwork needed.