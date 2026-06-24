Post Office Aadhaar e-KYC allows ₹50,000 deposits and ₹20,000 withdrawals
Big news for eligible Post Office Savings Account, RD, and SSY customers (single accounts only):
eligible Post Office Savings Account holders (single accounts only) can deposit up to ₹50,000 and withdraw up to ₹20,000, while RD and SSY customers can only make deposits up to ₹50,000 - all without filling out paper forms, thanks to the new Aadhaar-based e-KYC service.
If your account is Aadhaar-authenticated, you can deposit up to ₹50,000 or withdraw up to ₹20,000 at any branch; no paperwork needed.
Single accounts require Aadhaar mobile consent
This feature is only for single accounts (not joint or minor ones), and your Aadhaar plus mobile number must be linked in the system.
Starting September 1, 2026, all transactions on the DREAM app will require mobile-linked accounts.
You'll need to give digital consent so your details can be verified through UIDAI; don't worry, your Aadhaar number will stay masked in all documents.
For bigger transactions, though, you'll still need to use paper forms.