Power Finance Corporation raises $300 million via floating-rate bonds
Business
Power Finance Corporation (PFC), a government-backed lender, just raised $300 million by selling floating-rate bonds that mature in July 2029.
This is part of its big $8 billion global funding plan and follows Reserve Bank of India rules for borrowing from abroad.
The money will help PFC keep powering up its projects.
PFC bonds pay SOFR plus 1.1%
These bonds pay interest every three months at a rate tied to overnight SOFR plus 1.1%.
They'll be listed on NSE IFSC and India INX, which means PFC gets more visibility in international markets and can tap into new sources of funding.
It's a smart move to keep the company financially strong and flexible for the future.