Power Grid Q1 FY27 profit slips while total income rises
Business
Power Grid just posted its Q1 results for FY27, showing consolidated net profit slipped a bit to ₹3,598.42 crore from last year's ₹3,630.58 crore.
Still, the company's total income actually grew to ₹11,696.72 crore.
So while profits dipped slightly, the overall business is still on an upward track.
Power Grid secures JPY80bn JBIC loan
This quarter, Power Grid pumped in ₹7,765 crore for new projects and added assets worth ₹5,277 crore.
Their network now stretches over 1,86,595 ckm of transmission lines and 291 substations, pretty massive!
They've also greenlit a major upgrade for key southern lines and bagged five new transmission projects plus a JPY 80 billion loan from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) to finance the Khavda-Nagpur HVDC Transmission Project.