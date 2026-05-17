Power Grid Q4 profit ₹4,546.33cr rises on deferred tax credits
Power Grid just posted a net profit of ₹45,463,300,000 for the fourth quarter of FY26, a solid about 9.74% boost from last year.
The big driver? A massive surge in deferred tax credits, though overall income actually dipped compared to the previous year.
FY26 net ₹15,927.95cr final ₹1.25 dividend
For FY26, Power Grid's net profit climbed to ₹159,279,500,000 and Power Grid proposed a final dividend of ₹1.25 per share (plus an earlier interim dividend of ₹7.75).
The company's transmission network keeps expanding, now covering nearly 185,000 circuit kilometers with 291 substations and a transformation capacity topping 600,000 MVA.
Operational efficiency stayed high at 99.84%, and Power Grid streamlined its structure by merging dozens of subsidiaries into four main entities for better governance and oversight.