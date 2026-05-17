Power Grid Q4 profit ₹4,546.33cr rises on deferred tax credits

FY26 net ₹15,927.95cr final ₹1.25 dividend

For FY26, Power Grid's net profit climbed to ₹159,279,500,000 and Power Grid proposed a final dividend of ₹1.25 per share (plus an earlier interim dividend of ₹7.75).

The company's transmission network keeps expanding, now covering nearly 185,000 circuit kilometers with 291 substations and a transformation capacity topping 600,000 MVA.

Operational efficiency stayed high at 99.84%, and Power Grid streamlined its structure by merging dozens of subsidiaries into four main entities for better governance and oversight.