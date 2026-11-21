Power Grid turns to heavy-lift drones to string 765-kV lines
Power Grid is turning to heavy-lift drones to help build high-voltage transmission lines in places where trucks and workers struggle to reach, like mountains and forests.
These drones can carry up to 100kg of materials (think steel and cement) directly to remote sites.
The company recently called on industry partners to join it in using drones for stringing 765-kV transmission lines, hoping this tech will make construction safer and a lot more efficient.
Power grid drones operate at 3,500-5,000m
Building power lines the old way takes tons of manpower and big machines, especially off the beaten path.
With drones, Power Grid is cutting down on both, saving time, effort while reaching areas that are difficult to access.
Its drones are specified to operate at altitudes of 3,500-5,000 meters, with drones being developed to operate above 5,000 meters.
It's a big step forward for making India's power infrastructure smarter and more accessible.