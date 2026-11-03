PowerUp Money raises $10 million to boost AI investment advice
Business
PowerUp Money, a wealthtech startup, just raised $10 million in fresh funding led by Flourish Ventures, with backing from big names like Accel and Peak XV Partners.
The company plans to use the cash to make its AI-powered investment advice even smarter and more personalized for users.
PowerUp Money manages over ₹2.5L/cr portfolios
Launched in 2024 by Jindal (who also co-founded Uni Cards), PowerUp Money already helps over 1.5 million people manage their mutual fund investments, handling portfolios worth over ₹2.5 lakh crore.
With India seeing record SIP inflows, this new funding is set to help PowerUp reach more investors looking for tailored financial guidance.