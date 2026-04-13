PPF v/s FD: Which gives you better earnings?

Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Fixed Deposits (FDs) are two popular investment options in India. While both offer the benefit of guaranteed returns, they differ in terms of interest rates, tenure, and tax benefits. In this article, we will explore the compounding mechanisms of PPF and FDs and how they affect your investment growth. Knowing these differences can help you choose the right option for your financial goals.

#1 Interest rates and returns PPF usually offers a higher interest rate than FDs. The government sets the PPF rate quarterly, which is usually higher than most bank FDs. This means that if you invest in PPF, you can expect better returns over time due to the higher interest rate. However, FD rates differ from bank to bank and depend on the tenure chosen by the investor.

#2 Tenure flexibility PPF has a fixed tenure of 15 years but allows premature withdrawal under certain conditions after the completion of a minimum lock-in period. This long-term commitment can be ideal for those looking to build a corpus over time. FDs, on the other hand, offer more flexibility with tenures ranging from seven days to 10 years or more, depending on the bank's policy.

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#3 Tax implications One of the biggest advantages of PPF is that it comes with tax benefits under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. The contributions made towards PPF are tax-deductible up to a certain limit, and the interest earned is also tax-free. On the other hand, while FDs offer no such tax benefits, they are subject to TDS on interest earned if it exceeds ₹40,000 in a financial year for individual investors.

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