Prabha Narasimhan leaving Colgate-Palmolive India for Asia Pacific marketing EVP
Business
Big change at Colgate-Palmolive India: MD & CEO Prabha Narasimhan is stepping down on September 27, 2026, to take the role of Executive Vice President - Marketing, Asia Pacific division of Colgate-Palmolive.
She joined in 2022, and during her time, shares went up by 14%.
Manish Anandani to head Colgate-Palmolive India
Manish Anandani will step in as the new MD and CEO (pending shareholder approval).
He knows Colgate well from his earlier decade-long stint before serving as the Managing Director for India and South Asia at Kenvue.
Meanwhile, the company's stock is still down 51% from its October 2024 high, so all eyes are on how Anandani steers things next.