Prabhudas Lilladher accumulate for physicswallah, ₹144 target, ₹90-100bn by 2030
physicswallah just got an "Accumulate" rating from Prabhudas Lilladher, who set a target price of ₹144 per share.
The firm's big plans include reaching ~₹90-100bn in revenue and keeping strong profit margins by 2030, while also expanding into new learning segments like skilling and regional languages.
Prabhudas Lilladher expects 24% sales CAGR
physicswallah is focusing on growing in southern India (under 5% penetration currently), making its offerings more premium, and investing in areas like NEET PG, skills, Curious Jr and vernacular.
Prabhudas Lilladher expects sales CAGR of 24% over FY26-FY30E, and pre-IND AS EBITDA breakeven expected in FY27E.