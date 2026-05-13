Prabhudas Lilladher assigns Fractal Analytics buy rating with ₹1,040 target

Fractal Analytics bets on enterprise AI

The revenue growth came in below expectations was mostly because of challenges in the TMT segment, which fell 14% quarter-on-quarter.

Still, other business areas saw strong growth, up 27.5% year-on-year.

The Alpha segment is cutting losses thanks to more IP-linked and license-driven sales from platforms like Asper.ai and Cogentiq.

Looking forward, Fractal's management is betting on enterprise AI to drive growth and aims to boost outcome-based revenues from 40% to about 60% in three years.