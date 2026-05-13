Prabhudas Lilladher assigns Fractal Analytics buy rating with ₹1,040 target
Fractal Analytics just got a buy rating from Prabhudas Lilladher, with a target price of ₹1,040.
Their fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results were mixed: revenue grew 3.7% quarter-on-quarter (a bit below expectations), but profit margins jumped way higher than predicted.
Fractal Analytics bets on enterprise AI
The revenue growth came in below expectations was mostly because of challenges in the TMT segment, which fell 14% quarter-on-quarter.
Still, other business areas saw strong growth, up 27.5% year-on-year.
The Alpha segment is cutting losses thanks to more IP-linked and license-driven sales from platforms like Asper.ai and Cogentiq.
Looking forward, Fractal's management is betting on enterprise AI to drive growth and aims to boost outcome-based revenues from 40% to about 60% in three years.