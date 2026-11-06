Prabhudas Lilladher keeps Physicswallah 'Accumulate' with ₹140 target, 18.2% revenue
Edtech player Physicswallah just got a vote of confidence from Prabhudas Lilladher, which kept its "Accumulate" rating and set a ₹140 price target in a research report dated November 05, 2026.
Even after tweaking growth estimates due to slower offline expansion, Physicswallah still pulled off an 18.2% revenue jump, though delayed results meant results were just shy of expectations.
Physicswallah expands into K-12 and upskilling
The company isn't slowing down: it saw pre-Ind AS EBITDA rise by 45.2%, fueled by its online courses.
Looking ahead, Physicswallah is branching into online K-12 education and upskilling, aiming for big growth: 25% CAGR in revenue over FY26-29E and a whopping 66% CAGR in pre-Ind AS EBITDA between FY26 and FY29.
Plus, it has set aside $20 million for buy-outs to help make it happen.