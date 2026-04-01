Prada launches limited Kolhapuri chappal-inspired sandals €750 after Milan controversy
Business
Prada just dropped a limited-edition sandal collection inspired by India's iconic Kolhapuri chappals.
This comes after the brand got called out last year for showing off similar designs in Milan without crediting their Indian roots.
Each pair costs about €750 ($881) and is available in 40 select stores and online.
Prada starts Kolhapuri training and production
To make things right, Prada is launching a three-year training program for 180 Kolhapuri artisans from eight Indian districts, with courses led by top Indian design schools and a stint at Prada's academy in Italy.
They're also producing 2,000 pairs locally with help from state agencies, blending local craftsmanship with Italian technology to give traditional skills some global spotlight.