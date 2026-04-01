Prada launches limited Kolhapuri chappal-inspired sandals €750 after Milan controversy Business Apr 28, 2026

Prada just dropped a limited-edition sandal collection inspired by India's iconic Kolhapuri chappals.

This comes after the brand got called out last year for showing off similar designs in Milan without crediting their Indian roots.

Each pair costs about €750 ($881) and is available in 40 select stores and online.