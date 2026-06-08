Prada partners with Axiom Space to design astronaut cooling undergarment

Prada showcases gear in Manhattan store

The latest gear was shown off on June 7, 2026, at Prada's Manhattan store, blending luxury style with science.

Strategist Thomai Serdari thinks this move will catch the eye of wealthy space fans and cement Prada as a trendsetter in fashion and space.

Even with global challenges like the war in Iran affecting markets, Prada's collaboration with Axiom Space for NASA astronauts gives it a strong edge in this new frontier.