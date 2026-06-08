Prada partners with Axiom Space to design astronaut cooling undergarment
Prada is stepping into the space game, teaming up with Axiom Space to design a super-functional undergarment for astronauts.
Its new Liquid Cooling and Ventilation Garment uses special tubes to keep astronauts cool and comfortable as they explore beyond Earth.
This is part of Prada's ongoing push into space technology; remember its spacesuit reveal for NASA's Artemis missions back in 2024?
Prada showcases gear in Manhattan store
The latest gear was shown off on June 7, 2026, at Prada's Manhattan store, blending luxury style with science.
Strategist Thomai Serdari thinks this move will catch the eye of wealthy space fans and cement Prada as a trendsetter in fashion and space.
Even with global challenges like the war in Iran affecting markets, Prada's collaboration with Axiom Space for NASA astronauts gives it a strong edge in this new frontier.