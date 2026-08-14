Praj Industries shares rise 6.5% after Q1 profit doubles 12cr

The company pulled in ₹1,000 crore in new orders, with 43% coming from exports. Their order backlog now sits at a hefty ₹4,589 crore, so future projects look promising.

Most of their revenue came from Bioenergy (66%), followed by Engineering (22%), and HiPurity (12%).

Praj also scored major wins: a Bio-IBA order for the country's first commercial-scale demonstration plant, a long-term deal for hyperscale data centers, and ultra-pure water systems for a semiconductor client.