Pramod Gubbi warns AI will hit India's IT jobs hardest

AI is set to reshape India's IT sector by impacting jobs more than the companies themselves, according to Pramod Gubbi, co-founder of Marcellus Investment Managers.

He points out that as AI boosts productivity, there will be less need for large workforces, so some roles might shrink or change.

Still, Gubbi thinks IT firms will stay relevant by doing more with fewer people for now.

As he puts it, AI is a double-edged sword: it can mean job losses but also big efficiency gains.