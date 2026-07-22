Pramod Gubbi warns AI will hit India's IT jobs hardest
AI is set to reshape India's IT sector by impacting jobs more than the companies themselves, according to Pramod Gubbi, co-founder of Marcellus Investment Managers.
He points out that as AI boosts productivity, there will be less need for large workforces, so some roles might shrink or change.
Still, Gubbi thinks IT firms will stay relevant by doing more with fewer people for now.
As he puts it, AI is a double-edged sword: it can mean job losses but also big efficiency gains.
Gubbi highlights health care, manufacturing exports
Gubbi notes that stock valuations aren't as attractive after recent market rebounds, and warns that things like global tensions and oil prices could slow down earnings growth.
Right now, he sees limited investment opportunities but suggests keeping an eye on sectors like health care (thanks to rising insurance and supply gaps) and Indian manufacturing exports (helped by a weaker rupee and new trade deals).
His advice: stick with sectors that have solid fundamentals and long-term growth potential.