Pramod Kumar says AI could handle 50%-60% routine tasks
AI could soon handle 50% to 60% of routine tasks in organizations in the coming years, according to Dr. Pramod Kumar, Founder President of ISB&M.
Speaking at the HR SHARE 2026 conference, he pointed out that while AI and automation are reducing routine and repetitive jobs across industries, skills like judgment and strategic thinking will still need a human touch.
HR leaders stress continuous upskilling
The conference brought together top HR leaders to talk about how workplaces are changing.
The big takeaway? It's not just about degrees anymore. Companies are looking for people who keep learning and can blend tech skills with real-world experience.
If you want to stay ahead as jobs evolve, focusing on upskilling is key.