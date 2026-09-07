Pranav Constructions ₹351 cr IPO snapped up within 1st hour
Business
Pranav Constructions's ₹351 crore IPO was snapped up within the first hour on Monday, September 7, 2026, with overall demand hitting 2.56 times by lunchtime.
Non-institutional investors led the rush at 4.15 times, while retail investors weren't far behind.
Shares are priced between ₹118-124 and bidding stays open till Wednesday, September 9.
Pranav Constructions gray market ₹44 premium
The stock is getting a lot of attention in the gray market, with a premium of ₹44 hinting at possible listing gains around 36%, though that could change.
Big players like Goldman Sachs Investments (Mauritius) jumped in early as anchor investors.
Pranav Constructions is a major name in Mumbai's redevelopment scene, with funds from this IPO going toward new projects, paying off debt, and other company needs.