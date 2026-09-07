Pranav Constructions ₹351 cr IPO snapped up within 1st hour

Pranav Constructions's ₹351 crore IPO was snapped up within the first hour on Monday, September 7, 2026, with overall demand hitting 2.56 times by lunchtime.

Non-institutional investors led the rush at 4.15 times, while retail investors weren't far behind.

Shares are priced between ₹118-124 and bidding stays open till Wednesday, September 9.