Praneeta Pujari launches UniqueHuman AI assistant Niq for chronic care

Praneeta Pujari, an IIT Kanpur alum and former Apple product planner, has rolled out UniqueHuman, a new AI-powered platform designed to make life easier for people dealing with chronic health issues.

The service uses an AI assistant called Niq that pulls data from wearables, medical records, lab reports, and symptom logs to predict health changes and suggest what users can do next.

Right now, it's available on iPhones in the US.