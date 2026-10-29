Praneeta Pujari launches UniqueHuman AI assistant Niq for chronic care
Praneeta Pujari, an IIT Kanpur alum and former Apple product planner, has rolled out UniqueHuman, a new AI-powered platform designed to make life easier for people dealing with chronic health issues.
The service uses an AI assistant called Niq that pulls data from wearables, medical records, lab reports, and symptom logs to predict health changes and suggest what users can do next.
Right now, it's available on iPhones in the US.
Pujari emphasizes privacy, hopes India expansion
Pujari was inspired by her mother's chronic pain and her mother's health challenges. She's focused on building trust and privacy into UniqueHuman, drawing from her experience at Flipkart and Apple.
Looking ahead, she hopes to bring the platform to more people worldwide, especially in India, using AI to make managing complex health conditions simpler for everyone.