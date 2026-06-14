Pranjali Awasthi, about 20 (in her early 20s) as of June 2026, launched Delv. AI at 16 valued near 100cr Business Jun 14, 2026

Pranjali Awasthi, about 20 (in her early 20s) as of June 2026, is making waves with Delv. AI, a startup she launched at 16 that's now valued at nearly ₹100 crore.

Growing up in Florida after being born in India, Pranjali started coding at seven with encouragement from her engineer father.

By age 13, she was already interning in machine learning and saw firsthand how tough it can be for researchers to handle massive amounts of online data.