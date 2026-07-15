Prasanna Sankar introduces Vorflux autopilot for software development with AI
Prasanna Sankar, who helped build Rippling, is back with a new project: Vorflux.
This startup wants to take AI in software development way beyond just writing code.
Think of Vorflux as an autopilot for building software: it handles everything from planning and testing to reviewing and merging code, so engineers can focus less on routine work.
Vorflux raises $15 million in seed funding
Vorflux just secured $15 million in seed funding from Y Combinator, Peak XV Partners, and top tech names like Parker Conrad and Balaji Srinivasan.
Instead of relying on one AI model, Vorflux blends different AIs with each company's unique workflows to automate nearly the whole process.
As Sankar puts it: "Human time is the bottleneck. Tokens are not."
His goal? Let AI do the heavy lifting so people can focus on big-picture ideas: "Tokenmaxx, not peoplemaxx."