Prasanna Sankar introduces Vorflux autopilot for software development with AI

Vorflux just secured $15 million in seed funding from Y Combinator, Peak XV Partners, and top tech names like Parker Conrad and Balaji Srinivasan.

Instead of relying on one AI model, Vorflux blends different AIs with each company's unique workflows to automate nearly the whole process.

As Sankar puts it: "Human time is the bottleneck. Tokens are not."

His goal? Let AI do the heavy lifting so people can focus on big-picture ideas: "Tokenmaxx, not peoplemaxx."