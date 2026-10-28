Prashant Jain says AI likely will not disrupt Indian economy

At the News18 Rising Bharat Summit: West Edition in Mumbai, Prashant Jain, Founder & CIO, 3P Investment Managers, said AI probably won't shake up the Indian economy much.

He pointed out that IT services only employ about seven million people, a tiny slice of India's massive workforce.

Plus, because blue-collar and entry-level IT jobs pay similarly here, Jain thinks any AI disruption will be "localized pain to those families, to those communities, but I don't think it will impact the aggregate economy."