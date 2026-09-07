Prasol Chemicals opens 500cr IPO at ₹643-₹676 on September 8

Prasol Chemicals is opening its IPO for subscriptions on September 8, with shares priced between ₹643 and ₹676.

It is a ₹500 crore IPO, including an up to ₹80 crore fresh issue and an up to ₹420 crore offer for sale, and the fresh issue proceeds will be used for payment of debt, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

If you're into numbers, this values the company at up to ₹6,001 crore.